Aaron Hernandez’s alleged prison lover Kyle Kennedy arrested on warrant

A man who claims he became extremely close with Aaron Hernandez while the two were in prison together is back in jail after being arrested again this week.

Kyle Kennedy was taken into custody on Monday morning in Worcester, Mass., for an outstanding warrant, police told Radar Online.

Kennedy, 26, shared a cell with Hernandez at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Mass., after Hernandez was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Kennedy has since claimed in a documentary that he and Hernandez had an intimate relationship.

Hernandez wrote three suicide notes before he took his own life while in prison in 2017. One of the letters was supposedly written to Kennedy, who says the note never got to him but that he had a very close relationship with Hernandez.

Hernandez’s fiancee Shayanna Jenkins and his legal team have claimed the letter to Kennedy never existed. In response to the letter, Jenkins publicly addressed rumors that the former NFL tight end was gay.

Kennedy was released from prison in 2019, but he is now facing another charge.