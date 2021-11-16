Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon have great exchange about buying Packers shares

The Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering on Tuesday for the first time in a decade and just the sixth time in franchise history, and some of their own players raced to get in on the action.

The Packers, the only publicly owned franchise in the four major professional sports leagues, announced that they are offering shares of stock at $300 each in order to make stadium improvements. They’re offering 300,000 shares through Feb. 25, 2022, and AJ Dillon has apparently already snatched some up.

Fellow running back Aaron Jones wanted to do the same, but it seemed like he was having a bit more trouble than his teammate. Despite being a Packers star, Jones had to wait in the virtual queue like everyone else.

Been at it since 9am — Aaron Jones (@Showtyme_33) November 16, 2021

Jones and Dillon may soon learn that it’s not all sunshine and roses when you’re a Packers shareholder. Some politics may come into play, especially if their own star quarterback tries to make the team’s brass look bad again leading up to the annual shareholders meeting next offseason.

Either way, Dillon and Jones may be Packers for life now regardless of how long they play for the franchise.