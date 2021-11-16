 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, November 16, 2021

Aaron Jones, AJ Dillon have great exchange about buying Packers shares

November 16, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers issued a stock offering on Tuesday for the first time in a decade and just the sixth time in franchise history, and some of their own players raced to get in on the action.

The Packers, the only publicly owned franchise in the four major professional sports leagues, announced that they are offering shares of stock at $300 each in order to make stadium improvements. They’re offering 300,000 shares through Feb. 25, 2022, and AJ Dillon has apparently already snatched some up.

Fellow running back Aaron Jones wanted to do the same, but it seemed like he was having a bit more trouble than his teammate. Despite being a Packers star, Jones had to wait in the virtual queue like everyone else.

Jones and Dillon may soon learn that it’s not all sunshine and roses when you’re a Packers shareholder. Some politics may come into play, especially if their own star quarterback tries to make the team’s brass look bad again leading up to the annual shareholders meeting next offseason.

Either way, Dillon and Jones may be Packers for life now regardless of how long they play for the franchise.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus