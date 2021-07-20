Mike Florio has interesting prediction about Aaron Rodgers

NFL reporter Mike Florio offered an interesting prediction about Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has not participated in any offseason events with the Green Bay Packers and has sought a trade. The Packers have been unwilling to move the reigning NFL MVP.

So how will things end between them?

Florio, the founder of Pro Football Talk, offered a theory during a radio appearance with KFAN host Paul Allen.

Florio predicted that Rodgers would wait until after July 26 to show up. July 26 is the day of the Packers’ shareholder meeting. Florio figures that Rodgers will want to force Packers president Mark Murphy to go through an uncomfortable day and have to answer all sorts of questions about the team’s quarterback situation.

Rodgers is a vindictive type, so you can’t discount revenge as a motivator.

Florio also predicts that if Rodgers shows up, he will be a problematic/disinterested personality, and effectively force a trade.

Green Bay ultimately might be pleased with that outcome, Florio believes, because then they would be able to save money and go forward with Jordan Love.

The Packers’ front office may have selected Love in the 2020 NFL Draft, but they have expressed no desire to trade Rodgers after the way he played last season. Who would want to get rid of a quarterback who passed for 4,299 yards and 48 touchdowns last season?

H/T Zone Coverage