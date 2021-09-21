Aaron Jones has amazing jewelry tribute to his late father

Aaron Jones had a monster game for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, and he got to pay tribute to his late father with the big day.

Jones rushed for 67 yards and a touchdown. He also caught six passes for 48 yards and three touchdowns, giving him four scores in the game.

The 26-year-old is playing for his late father, who died in April due to COVID-19.

In a postgame interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the Packers’ 35-17 win over the Lions, Jones says he had some of his father’s remains with him. Yes, Jones plays with a chain that contains his father’s ashes. He actually lost the chain in the end zone after scoring one of his four touchdowns. But the best part is Jones says his father would approve of the way he lost the chain.

Aaron Jones is the most lovable player in Packers history pic.twitter.com/ytuSBYzEqp — packers clips (@packers_clips) September 21, 2021

Aaron Jones wore a football chain that contained his late father's ashes during his 4 TD performance tonight but lost it in the end zone. The grounds crew is still looking for it. "If there was any place to lose it, I know that's where my dad would want me to lose it." pic.twitter.com/u96XaV22FT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 21, 2021

“I have a chain with a football and his ashes are in it,” Jones told Salters. “I scored and it fell off in the end zone. I’ll go look for it. But he’d be happy. He’d be like, ‘if you lose it anywhere, lose it in the end zone.'”

Hopefully the grounds crew could find the chain.

Jones says he is playing the season in dedication of his father, who taught him the sport and was his biggest fan.