Report: Aaron Rodgers wants Packers GM Brian Gutekunst fired

Aaron Rodgers’ latest reported demand of the Green Bay Packers would be his biggest one yet.

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, Rodgers is “adamant” that he will not return to the team as long as Brian Gutekunst remains the team’s general manager. A source from Rodgers’ camp told Robinson that reconciliation may be impossible as long as Gutekunst remains in his post, and Rodgers would be willing to consider holding out or even retiring if the GM remains.

“The ball is in Mark’s court,” the source said, referring to Packers CEO Mark Murphy.

The source of Rodgers’ dissatisfaction with Gutekunst stems from last year’s decision to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round, particularly without communicating it to Rodgers in advance. Rodgers has believed ever since that Gutekunst planned to move on from him after 2020 until Rodgers posted an MVP season. Rodgers asked the Packers for a new contract with new guaranteed money to cover at least the next two years, but the Packers countered with a simple restructure, further poisoning the well.

A player asking his team to fire the GM is a massive demand, even for someone of Rodgers’ stature. It’s also one the Packers seem unlikely to agree to. Based on Murphy’s latest comments, it seems most likely that the team to call Rodgers’ bluff and dare him to follow through on his threats.