Aaron Rodgers takes aim at ‘cancel culture’ with wardrobe choice

December 21, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Aaron Rodgers mocks cancel culture

Aaron Rodgers has spoken at length in the past about how much he despises “cancel culture,” and the Green Bay Packers star reiterated that message in a much more subtle manner on Tuesday.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers wore a sweatshirt that read “cancel culture” on the front with a line drawn through the words. He gave Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy a shoutout for sending it to him.

If you remember, Rodgers blasted “woke cancel culture” earlier this year after he went viral for mocking Chicago Bears fans. He then took aim at the media for trying to bully people when it was revealed that he did not take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Rodgers has become much more outspoken in the latter part of his career, and his regular appearance on McAfee’s show gives him a platform to express his opinions. This won’t be the last time he sends a message to the “woke mob.”

