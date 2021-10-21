Aaron Rodgers blasts ‘woke cancel culture’

Aaron Rodgers made headlines on Sunday when he savagely trolled Chicago Bears fans, and the reigning MVP has made it clear that he doesn’t care if anyone had a problem with it.

Rodgers scored a key rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter of Green Bay’s 24-14 win over the Bears. He did his token championship belt celebration before yelling “I still own you!” at the fans (video here). During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers criticized the “PC woke culture” that may have taken issue with it.

“There’s a PC woke culture that exists, and there’s a cancel culture at the same time,” Rodgers said. “And it’s based on people’s own feelings of maybe personal miserability or distaste for their own situations or life, or maybe just enjoyment of holding other people down underneath their thumb.”

Rodgers said he is happy he has a platform that allows him to call out the group of people that “gets off on shrinking people, keeping them small, keeping them in a box, (and) quieting them through cancellation.” You can hear more of his thoughts below, but beware that the clip contains inappropriate language:

"I'm so fortunate for this platform because I think people get to see me in a different light.. I like to speak the truth & I'm not a part of this woke cancel culture that gets off on trying to silence people all the time" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/Z3yZFaiqhx — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 19, 2021

Rodgers added that he misses the days when trash talk was “more normalized.”

“Somebody can pay for a ticket and say whatever the hell they want — which I think they should be able to, that’s fine — but the one time you say something back to them and it gets caught on a hot mic .. now I’ve disrespected an entire city and organization and my own organization,” he said.

While Rodgers’ overall message about cancel culture makes sense, it seems like he was talking to a very small minority in this situation. Most people thought the way he roasted fans at Soldier Field was hilarious. Even one Bears player had a surprising admission about it.

Rodgers likely just used the buzz from his trash talk as an opportunity to discuss something else he feels strongly about.

H/T People