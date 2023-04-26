Aaron Rodgers explains why he decided to change numbers with Jets

Aaron Rodgers decided to change jersey numbers now that he is with his new team, and he has a good reason for doing so.

Rodgers this week was traded by the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets, completing a long negotiation between his former team and his new team. During his career with the Packers, Rodgers wore jersey No. 12. With the Jets, Rodgers will wear his college number — eight.

Number 12 was famously worn by Joe Namath during the Hall of Fame quarterback’s career with the Jets. The jersey number has been retired by the Jets.

Though Namath gave his blessing to Rodgers to wear the number, Rodgers explained Wednesday why he declined the offer.

“There’s some iconic names that have played here. Probably none more iconic than number 12. And I heard what he said about unretiring his number, but to me, 12 is ‘Broadway Joe.’ And I didn’t want to even go down that path. And I’m excited about going back to my college number,” Rodgers said during his introductory press conference with the Jets.

The Jets have retired five numbers in franchise history, including Namath’s No. 12. The others are 13 (Don Maynard), 28 (Curtis Martin), 73 (Joe Klecko) and 90 (Dennis Byrd).

Rodgers is getting a new start in his career, and he’ll be doing it with a new number.