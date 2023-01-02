Aaron Rodgers changed his hair and fans all said the same thing

Aaron Rodgers goes through haircuts like Jim Irsay goes through starting quarterbacks, but his latest hairstyle had fans all saying the same thing.

Rodgers led his Green Bay Packers to a convincing 41-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 17 on Sunday to improve to 8-8. Thanks to a few other things going their way, the Packers can now make the playoffs if they beat the Detroit Lions in Week 18.

After the team’s win, Rodgers spoke with the media, where fans learned that Rodgers had cut his hair. The 38-year-old’s hairstyle was shorter and more closely resembled the look he had for most of his career, and certainly his first few years in the league.

Fans on Twitter took note and all said the same thing: the short hair means Rodgers means business.

Short hair Aaron Rodgers is back. It’s over for the rest of the league pic.twitter.com/hbFRy1nEE8 — FFYT🎱 (@_FootballFilms_) January 2, 2023

Lookout, NFL. @AaronRodgers12 cut his hair… we might as well just give the packers the Lombardi now. — Joe Montemurro (@jmonte15) January 2, 2023

So something finally clicked for the @packers and I can only assume it’s bc Aaron Rodgers got a hair cut. — RJ (@yellsatmyTV) January 2, 2023

Aaron Rodgers cut his hair. He looks normal again. Which means he’s ready to be serious? 👀 — AL🤍 (@MjBaby23) January 2, 2023

Aaron Rodgers is flying under the radar with his haircut. He's about to bring young A Rod energy. — DC 🏁 (@IceColeKC) January 2, 2023

The Packers have won four games in a row. If they make it 5 in a row, they’ll be 9-8 and a team very few squads would want to face in the first round of the playoffs.