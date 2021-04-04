Aaron Rodgers has interesting comment on future with Packers

Aaron Rodgers had an interesting comment on his future with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers was interviewed by his ESPN friend, Kenny Mayne, and talked about his future. Mayne asked Rodgers whether the quarterback wanted to finish his career in Green Bay. At the end of his question, Mayne said that the Packers have been Rodgers’ team.

“So far, it’s definitely been my team,” Rodgers told Mayne. “I said last year I didn’t know if that was actually possible to be able to finish there. I still feel that’s kind of where we’re at. I don’t know that a lot of that is in my hands. I guess we’ll just kind of see as we go.”

Aaron Rodgers spoke with @Kenny_Mayne, who asks whether he wants to be a Packer for life. Full interview to air on SportsCenter over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/FES1k2Fgjq — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 2, 2021

Rodgers began hinting at issues with the Packers as soon as the season ended. There are some signs from Green Bay that the Packers have hesitancy about Rodgers’ future with the team.

Even when he was a member of the Patriots, Tom Brady recognized that he might not finish his career in New England. And look at what happened — he eventually left for Tampa Bay. Maybe Rodgers is giving us some clues that he could wind up playing somewhere else too.