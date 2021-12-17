Aaron Rodgers has funny compliment for Matt LaFleur’s wife

Aaron Rodgers offered a funny compliment for BreAnne LaFleur, who is the wife of Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” Tuesday for his weekly guest visit. During their talk, McAfee complimented LaFleur on his well-put together look on gameday.

McAfee noted how LaFleur always is well-groomed, included his hair being perfectly cut. Rodgers added that LaFleur’s eyebrows are also always groomed as well.

“Great eyebrow game, right?” Rodgers said. “I mean, the eyebrows are amazing.”

Rodgers then went on to compliment LaFleur’s wife BreAnne for her work in helping to keep Matt looking good.

“Matt’s a great guy and he’s well put-together on game day, but behind every great coach is a wife pulling all the strings, I think, to make them look good, so a big shoutout to Bre.”

Rodgers also joked that most NFL coaches would be incapable of getting through life on their own if they didn’t have wives to help them. That contributes to his compliment for Bre, who is also the mother of the LaFleurs’ two sons.

The LaFleurs met at Central Michigan, where Matt was a graduate assistant and Bre was a student-trainer.

Photo: USA TODAY Network