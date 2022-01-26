Could Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams join AFC team as package deal?

Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams have been arguably the best quarterback-wide receiver for several years now. It’s possible they may have played their last snap together with the Green Bay Packers, but that does not necessarily mean they have to part ways in 2022.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, there is a plausible scenario where Rodgers and Adams could both go to a different team — the same team — next season. Rodgers and Adams have a very close relationship, and Schultz says Adams has “grown increasingly frustrated with the Packers’ mistreatment of one of his best friends” Should Rodgers ask for a trade, Adams would likely want out of Green Bay, too.

Schultz says he was told by sources that Adams and Rodgers would love to team up with the Denver Broncos. The Broncos have an abundance of salary cap space, while the Packers have huge issues. That could make the two teams logical trade partners. Also, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is believed to be the favorite for the Broncos head coaching job. Hackett has a strong relationship with both Rodgers and Adams.

Sources: Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams would love to team up with the #Broncos. : @TheGameDayNFL pic.twitter.com/QYHmPFMlZb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 26, 2022

That all sounds fairly complicated, but it is not out of the question. Rodgers admitted this week that he will make a decision on his future quickly in part because of Adams’ situation. Adams is set to become a free agent, but the Packers have the option to use the franchise tag on him.

Adams was recently asked about his future being tied to that of Rodgers, and he gave an interesting response. Should Rodgers leave Green Bay, it would not be a surprise if the two try to team up elsewhere.

Photo: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports