Aaron Rodgers offers timeline for his Packers decision

Aaron Rodgers has said he will take some time to weigh his options before making a decision on his playing future, but it may not be as much time as some expected.

Rodgers spoke at length about his situation with the Green Bay Packers during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” He said his relationship with general manager Brian Gutekunst is in a very good place and that the two will have a “simple conversation” when Rodgers decides what he wants to do, whether it be remain with the Packers, ask for a trade or retire. That conversation will take place at some point before the free agency period begins in mid-March.

“There also is a timeframe for this because I understand that my decision does impact other people’s decisions,” Rodgers said. “I want to be very sensitive to that, and so I will definitely make a decision sooner rather than later. … To stretch it out past free agency would be disrespectful to the organization, and that 100 percent will not happen.”

Rodgers noted that Davante Adams is set to become a free agent this offseason and that the Packers have to decide whether to franchise tag him by February. He indicated he will take that into consideration.

Rodgers also ruled out the possibility of pulling a Brett Favre. The 38-year-old says there is no chance he will retire and then return.

“The one thing I 100 percent would not do is retire and then come back a year later,” Rodgers said. “I don’t have any desire to do that. That makes no sense.”

While Rodgers was openly unhappy with the Packers last offseason, that tension seems to have subsided. Rodgers hinted on Saturday at some of the issues that could result in him wanting to leave the team, but the fact that his relationship with Gutekunst has improved is important.

Rodgers certainly made it seem like the 2021 season would be his last in Green Bay. Perhaps he will be determined to stay for one more year after the Packers’ disappointing end to a great year.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports