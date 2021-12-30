Davante Adams offers hint about his future plans

Davante Adams will be a free agent after the season, and he may be tipping his hand about what the future holds for him.

The Green Bay Packers receiver spoke with reporters Wednesday and was asked if his future with the team will be connected to that of Aaron Rodgers.

“Naturally,” replied Adams, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “Why wouldn’t it? I’m playing with the best quarterback to play the game … It won’t be the end-all-be-all, but it’ll definitely be something I’m monitoring.”

Adams, a five-time Pro Bowler, has become one of the NFL’s top receivers. He has 106 catches for 1,362 yards this year, just shy of his career-highs of 115 catches and 1,386 receiving yards with two games left to play. Adams was drafted by the Packers in 2014, meaning that he has played with Rodgers for his entire career.

Rodgers is the NFL MVP frontrunner, so it makes perfect sense that Adams would consider Rodgers’ status when deciding on his own future, especially with the chemistry they have built up over the years. Rodgers also spoke on his future plans Wednesday, and Adams could end up moving accordingly.

Photo: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) participates in training camp at Ray Nitschke Field, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Gpg Packerstrainingcamp 07052021 0025