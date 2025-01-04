Aaron Rodgers disciplined by NFL over late hit

Aaron Rodgers has added yet another fine to his bingo scorecard.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Saturday that the New York Jets quarterback Rodgers has been fined $11,255 by the NFL for his late hit in last Sunday’s 40-14 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The incident occurred in the third quarter of the game after Rodgers threw an interception to Buffalo cornerback Christian Benford (one of two that Rodgers had on the day).

The unusual sequence saw Rodgers chasing down Benford as Benford ran towards the sideline and then pushing Benford once he was already out of bounds. Rodgers was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and even the referee who delivered the verdict couldn’t help but laugh at the absurdity of what had transpired (video here).

At 41 years old, Rodgers has had a very forgettable season for the 4-12 Jets. Now he can add another fine (of which he has already had plenty this year) to his list of woes.