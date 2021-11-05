Aaron Rodgers offers explanation for not getting COVID-19 vaccine

Aaron Rodgers is away from the Green Bay Packers after he tested positive for COVID-19, and the star quarterback has faced a lot of criticism this week for seemingly misleading people about his vaccination status. He opened up about the situation on Friday.

Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and immediately went after “the woke mob,” which he has done in the past. He said the goal of the media is to shame and out people who have not gotten the COVID-19 vaccine but that he has several reasons for not taking it. One of them is that he is allergic to ingredients in mRNA vaccines, which is the category that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines fall under

“I’m not some sort of anti-vax, flat-earther. I’m somebody who is a critical thinker,” Rodgers said. “I march to the beat of my own drum. … Health is not a one-size-fits-all. For me, it involved a lot of study during the offseason. I met with a lot of different people in the medical field to get the most information about the vaccines without making a decision.”

Rodgers said taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which does not use mRNA, was not an option for him after the vaccine led to blood clotting in some people. The J&J vaccine was paused in April due to those issues.

Rodgers said he also opted against getting the vaccine because of concerns about how it might impact his fertility.

“The next great chapter in my life is being a father, and it’s something I care about a lot,” he said. “To my knowledge there’s been zero long-term studies around sterility or fertility issues with the vaccines. That was definitely something I was worried about.”

Reports stated that Rodgers petitioned the NFL to allow him to follow protocols for vaccinated players after he underwent a homeopathic treatment. Rodgers confirmed those reports and said he had an immunization treatment that has been used for hundreds of years for children and adults who cannot take vaccines. He did not go into detail about what the treatment entailed.

You can hear more of Rodgers’ comments below:

"I'm not an anti-vaxx, flat-earther.. I have an allergy to an ingredient that's in the mRNA vaccines. I found a long term immunization protocol to protect myself & I'm very proud of the research that went into that" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/FDMmI5rZmO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 5, 2021

Rodgers said he had symptoms from COVID-19 the night before testing positive on Wednesday but already feels better. He credited Joe Rogan for suggesting treatments and supplements that helped him recover so quickly.

Though he is said to be furious that his vaccination status leaked, Rodgers obviously wanted to offer his side of the story.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports