Aaron Rodgers reportedly ‘furious’ his vaccination status was leaked

Aaron Rodgers intentionally created confusion during the preseason about whether he had gotten the COVID-19 vaccine, and the Green Bay Packers star is not happy that the confusion has been cleared up.

Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs after he tested positive for COVID-19. It has since been reported that he is not vaccinated, meaning he will have to remain away from the Packers for a minimum of 10 days. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers is “furious” that his vaccination status was leaked.

It immediately became obvious that Rodgers was unvaccinated when reports said he would not play Sunday. Vaccinated players can potentially return to their respective teams if they produce two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart. Since we knew Rodgers didn’t have that option, it became clear he is not vaccinated.

As Florio notes, Rodgers may be particularly angry that NFL Network reported he is unvaccinated. The league is not supposed to disclose the vaccination status of players. That said, there are many clues about who is vaccinated and who isn’t because of the different protocols that the two groups have to follow.

Rodgers, of course, ignored some of those protocols. He may have done so to conceal his vaccination status. The Packers are now facing scrutiny regarding whether Rodgers followed proper protocols for an unvaccinated player.

Rodgers was asked back in August if he has been vaccinated. He responded that he is “immunized,” and everyone took that to mean he got the COVID vaccine. We have since learned that he was referring to some sort of homeopathic treatment.

