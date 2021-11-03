Aaron Rodgers asked NFL to count his ‘alternate treatment’ as vaccination

Aaron Rodgers is out for a minimum of 10 days after he tested positive for COVID-19, as the Green Bay Packers star has not been vaccinated against the virus. If he had his way, however, Rodgers would have been treated as vaccinated even without getting the shot.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers petitioned the NFL during the offseason to count him as vaccinated after he underwent an “alternate treatment.” Rodgers reportedly had a lengthy back and forth with the league before his request was ultimately denied.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday that Rodgers underwent a “homeopathic or holistic immunization treatment.” He was hopeful that treatment would be enough for the NFL to grant him vaccinated status. It was not. Here’s more from Rapoport:

BREAKING: "The Green Bay Packers have known for a very long time that Aaron Rodgers is not vaccinated.. Rodgers has been following the Covid-19 protocols for those that are unvaccinated" ~@RapSheet#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/4HyuyUzi2Y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 3, 2021

A reporter asked Rodgers in August if he is vaccinated, to which the 37-year-old responded that he is “immunized.” While the reporter was obviously asking about the COVID-19 vaccine, he did not specify. Most people took Rodgers’ response to mean he had received the COVID-19 vaccine, but he obviously did not. You can see a video of the exchange here.

Rodgers will miss Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He is not eligible to return until Saturday, Nov. 13, which means he may have to sit out when the Packers take on the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10 as well.

Photo: Oct 28, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports