Aaron Rodgers reveals big personal news

Aaron Rodgers made a big revelation about his personal life on Monday.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers was talking about how he does all of his Christmas shopping online when he casually revealed that he has a girlfriend.

“I was a little bit worried because there was one package left for my girlfriend Brittani that hadn’t shown up yet,” Rodgers said. “So, I’ve been waiting on this to show up. It showed up today, so everything is great now.”

Rodgers could then hear McCafee’s crew quietly speculating that the 41-year-old quarterback is dating Britney Spears. Rodgers said his girlfriend is a different Brittani and spells her name with an “I.” McAfee pointed out that viewers and listeners just learned that Rodgers is “in love.” Rodgers responded that “it’s a good feeling, boys.”

You can see the exchange:

"I used to enjoy a little outing to go do my Christmas shopping but I actually ordered all of it online this year.. I've been waiting on one last package to show up for my girlfriend and it showed up today" Congratulations @AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/hgJIVQbJHF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 23, 2024

Rodgers is typically guarded when it comes to his personal life. It has been a very long time since he publicly admitted to being in a relationship. The New York Jets star’s last confirmed girlfriend was actress Shaleine Woodley, and the two split nearly three years ago.

There have been plenty of rumors about Rodgers’ love life since, but he has not acknowledged any of them. Things must be fairly serious between him and his new girlfriend for Rodgers to speak about the relationship publicly.