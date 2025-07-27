Aaron Rodgers gushes about his mystery wife in new interview

Aaron Rodgers has managed to keep the identity of his new wife a secret, but the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is certainly not hiding his feelings about her.

Rodgers spoke about his wife during an interview with NFL Network at Steelers training camp this week. The 41-year-old had no problem being candid about how thankful he is to have met the mystery woman.

“When you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second. To have that person that unconditionally loves you behind the scenes, there’s no better feeling in the world,” Rodgers said. “And I’ve got the most incredible wife. I just really love her. I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end. When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything.”

Rodgers first revealed in an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” last December that he had a girlfriend named Brittani. We are unsure of the exact spelling of the woman’s name, but Rodgers specified that she was “Brittani with an ‘I’” when he brought it up.

Then in April, Rodgers told “The Pat McAfee Show” that he was in a “serious relationship” and had some off-field things consuming him. He had left open the possibility of retiring at the time.

Shortly after that, Rodgers was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding band on his left ring finger. The former MVP confirmed after signing with the Steelers that he has been married since earlier this year.

Rodgers seems determined to have his wife’s identity remain a mystery, but he still wants everyone to know how important she is to his life.