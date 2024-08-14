Aaron Rodgers has interesting response to Haason Reddick drama

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers dropped an interesting hint about whether he might intervene in the drama between the team and pass rusher Haason Reddick.

Reddick is demanding the Jets trade him before even playing a game for the organization, citing displeasure with his contract situation. Rodgers was asked about the issue on Tuesday, and while he was sympathetic toward Reddick, he suggested he might be open to trying to fix the stalemate.

“Obviously, we’d love him to be here, but we don’t judge him for trying to do what’s best for him,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN. “I think what’s best for him is to be a Jet because this is going to be a fun ride. But he’s got to make the best decision for him and his family.”

When asked if he would consider reaching out to Reddick, Rodgers left the door open by saying “anything is possible.”

The Jets acquired Reddick in a March trade with the Philadelphia Eagles. Reddick was unhappy with his contract at that point, but supposedly assured the Jets that he was comfortable with his contract and would show up to training camp. He wound up demanding a trade on Monday, a request the Jets have said they have no intention of honoring.

The Reddick situation has to be a headache for the Jets. Rodgers probably couldn’t solve it by himself, but maybe he could grease the wheels a bit for some kind of compromise.