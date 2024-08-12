Jets GM has strong response to Haason Reddick’s trade request

Haason Reddick has asked the New York Jets to trade him, but it does not sound like the request is going to be granted.

Multiple reports on Monday said that Reddick has requested a trade from the Jets despite never having played a down for the team. Shortly after the reports surfaced, Jets general manager Joe Douglas responded with a strongly worded statement.

“We have informed Haason that we will not trade him, that he is expected to be here with his teammates, and that he will continue to be fined per the CBA if he does not report,” Douglas said. “Since the trade discussions back in March we have been clear, direct, and consistent with our position. Our focus will remain on the guys we have here as we prepare for the regular season.”

The Jets acquired Reddick in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in late March despite knowing the defensive standout wanted a new contract. New York took a risk by giving up a conditional third-round pick for a player with an expiring contract, but Reddick supposedly assured the team he was fine with not having an extension in place before the season. The Jets reportedly feel that Reddick lied about his contract stance and were led to believe he would participate in minicamp and training camp. Douglas seemed to allude to that in his statement.

Reddick, 29, was the No. 13 overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2017. He was signed by the Eagles prior to the 2022 season and had success with Philly. Reddick recorded 27 sacks in 34 games over the last two seasons. He made the Pro Bowl both years.