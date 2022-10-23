Aaron Rodgers has surprising take on latest Packers loss

Aaron Rodgers is finding the silver lining in the Green Bay Packers’ latest defeat.

The Packers fell to 3-4 on Sunday with their third straight loss, losing 23-21 to the Washington Commanders. The defeat leaves the Packers three games behind the Minnesota Vikings in the loss column in the NFC North. The defeat also raises serious questions about whether Green Bay can even make the playoffs.

Rodgers said after the game that the loss might actually be beneficial in its own way. With a trip to Buffalo looming next week, Rodgers feels the pressure is off Green Bay now, as nobody will give them much of a chance to win.

Aaron Rodgers: "Nobody’s going to give us a chance going to Buffalo on Sunday Night Football with a chance to get exposed. Shoot, this might be the best thing for us." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) October 23, 2022

This is one way of looking at it, and Rodgers is not necessarily wrong. However, this line of thinking tends to be a pretty bad sign, and is indicative of a team with its back against the wall.

Rodgers and the Green Bay offense continue to struggle, and the quarterback tallied a modest 194 yards passing Sunday against the Washington defense. If he was already unhappy before, one has to wonder how frustrated he must be now.