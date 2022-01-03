Aaron Rodgers hoping for 1 change when Packers host playoff game

The Green Bay Packers clinched the top seed in the NFC with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night. That means they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, and Aaron Rodgers is hoping for better weather this year than the Packers had a year ago. Of course, his definition of better would be worse for the average person.

The temperature at Lambeau Field was 10 degrees at kickoff on Monday night. Not surprisingly, it didn’t seem to bother Rodgers. The reigning MVP went 29/38 for 288 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while leading the Packers to a 37-10 win. After the game, Rodgers said he is crossing his fingers for icy temperatures during the postseason.

Asked Aaron Rodgers what might be different this year if #Packers get to host an NFC championship game. "Last year," he said, "we didn't have that good Green Bay weather." Rodgers hopes it'll be colder if GB hosts that game than it was versus Bucs last year. — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) January 3, 2022

Green Bay hosted two playoff games last year. Temperatures were in the 30s when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round and the upper-20s when they lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game. You can understand why Rodgers wanted colder weather, especially since the Packers hosted two warm-weather teams.

Rodgers is on track to win the MVP Award again this year. Some believe he wants to win another Super Bowl before leaving Green Bay to play for another team, but there is some reason to doubt that now.

Photo: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports