Aaron Rodgers makes interesting comments about his NFL future

Aaron Rodgers has once again played some of the best football of his career this season, and he looks like he could play as long as Tom Brady if he wanted to. Despite that, the Green Bay Packers star insists he has not made any decisions about his playing future beyond this year.

Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday that he has not ruled out retiring after the season.

“I wouldn’t rule that. I’m just enjoying this season for this season. Playing next year will definitely be in the thought process. … If this year has taught me anything it’s that I still can play,” Rodgers said. “I still have a love for the game. I’m still super-competitive and still enjoy the process of the week.

“There will be a lot of things I’ll weigh in the offseason.”

What was more interesting is that Rodgers voluntarily brought up that he is not “thinking about (playing) elsewhere.” He indicated that the relationship between him and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst has improved.

“The things that I’ve said about the team this year and about Brian’s and I’s relationship have been heartfelt and genuine. I do appreciate a lot of the things that I’ve seen from the team that are directly related to conversations we had in the offseason,” Rodgers said. “That was meaningful to me. I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I talked about in the offseason. Brian’s taken the lead in that, and I do appreciate the way our relationship has grown.”

Rodgers also spoke glowingly about Packers head coach Matt LaFleur. You can hear his full comments below:

Aaron Rodgers “not ruling out” retiring after this season pic.twitter.com/KaVDhXMiPw — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) December 29, 2021

It was not all that long ago that Rodgers seemed like he had made up his mind about wanting to leave Green Bay. The Packers restructured his contract in a way that would allow him to make the 2021 season his last with them. There was also a report that they would work with him to let him choose his next team.

Now that the Packers are 12-3 and the best team in football, it sounds like all is well. Rodgers likely realizes that his best chance of winning another Super Bowl is to stay in Green Bay.

