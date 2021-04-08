Aaron Rodgers has plan to host Jeopardy full-time while playing in NFL

Aaron Rodgers is campaigning for a real shot at becoming the next host of “Jeopardy!”

Rodgers filmed 10 episodes as the guest host of “Jeopardy!” The first five episodes are airing this week, and the second five are airing next week. The show is searching for a replacement for beloved longtime host Alex Trebek, who died last year.

Rodgers is 37 and won NFL MVP last year, so he has no reason to believe his football career is ending any time soon. The Green Bay Packers quarterback believes he can host Jeopardy while playing in the NFL.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it,” Rodgers said of hosting. “They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me 178 days to do ‘Jeopardy!’ So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”

Rodgers told “Good Morning Football” on Tuesday that he still loves football and does not want to give it up.

Rodgers is a longtime fan of the show and competed in a celebrity event in the past, so he has ties to it. It was generous of the show to give him a shot, and maybe they legitimately are considering him for the role.

But despite what Rodgers believes, it’s hard to imagine the timing would work for him to host while also playing for the Packers. The bigger issue probably is all the competition he will have with potential hosts, not to mention the trolls.