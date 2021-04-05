Aaron Rodgers trolled by Jeopardy contestant over Packers’ mistake

Aaron Rodgers’ first game as guest host of “Jeopardy!” ended with him being forced to relive how his NFL season ended.

Rodgers was going over answers with contestants during the “Final Jeopardy!” segment of the show, in which contestants have to write out their response to the clue. One contestant who was apparently stuck on the correct answer instead took the chance to troll the Green Bay Packers’ quarterback over Matt LaFleur’s 4th-and-goal field goal in the NFC Championship game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Early look: a contestant’s answer during Final Jeopardy: “Who decided to kick that field goal?” Aaron Rodgers takes it in stride: “That is a great question.” pic.twitter.com/Wd0vFZiL6I — Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 5, 2021

Rodgers even has a good response ready, making clear that it certainly wasn’t him.

LaFleur tried to justify his decision with this explanation, but it didn’t make anyone feel any better. For what it’s worth, the coach admitted that he had some regrets over that sequence, though not the one you might think.

“Jeopardy!” contestants aren’t always the biggest of sports fans. This guy clearly knew what was up, and he even got to troll Rodgers to his face.