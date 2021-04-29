 Skip to main content
Could Aaron Rodgers become the full-time host of Jeopardy?

April 29, 2021
by Grey Papke

Aaron Rodgers Jeopardy

When it was announced that Aaron Rodgers would be guest-hosting “Jeopardy!”, most assumed it was for a combination of fun and charity. However, the Green Bay Packers quarterback made clear he wanted the permanent job — and apparently he has a shot at it.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Rodgers “really impressed” the show’s producers during his two-week stint as guest host. The quarterback was impressive enough that he will reportedly receive consideration for the permanent job once that decision is made.

If there’s any doubt about whether Rodgers would want the job, you only need to know how hard the quarterback prepared for the gig. Some might question how he could host a game show while simultaneously playing quarterback in the NFL, but he appears to have a plan for that, too.

Admittedly, this isn’t exactly the biggest Rodgers rumor going around at the moment.

