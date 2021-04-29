Report: Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers have denied that there is any tension between Aaron Rodgers and the team, but the star quarterback apparently feels much differently.

Rodgers has told some within the Packers organization that he does not want to return to the team, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. The team is aware of his frustrations and has had president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all fly out to meet with Rodgers in separate trips this offseason.

The Packers have made it known to rival teams that they have no intention of trading Rodgers, but the 38-year-old remains unhappy with his situation. Schefter confirmed that the San Francisco 49ers reached out to Green Bay about a potential trade for Rodgers. The Los Angeles Rams also placed a call before they traded for Matthew Stafford back in January.

Green Bay has reportedly offered to extend Rodgers’ contract, but it does not sound like any progress has been made on that front. Gutekunst said earlier this week that the team is “working through things” with Rodgers’ contract and remains fully committed to the three-time MVP.

Rodgers’ discontent stems in part from the Packers trading up to draft quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last year without informing the veteran of their plans.

Rodgers has three years left on his contract after signing a four-year extension in 2018. His cap hit is around $37 million this year and nearly $40 million in 2022. He sent Packers fans into a collective panic with the comments he made after the NFC Championship Game, though he later downplayed them. It now sounds like the concern is warranted.