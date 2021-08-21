Could Aaron Rodgers still end up as ‘Jeopardy!’ host?

One of the subplots of Aaron Rodgers’ dramatic offseason involved him publicly campaigning to become the new host of “Jeopardy!”. The Green Bay Packers quarterback didn’t get the gig, but may now have a second shot at the job.

The syndicated quiz show ultimately gave the hosting job to executive producer Mike Richards. However, Richards announced Friday that he would step down from the role over controversial comments he previously made on his podcast. That means the job is open again.

Coincidentally, Rodgers said on SiriusXM’s “Mad Dog Sports Radio” on Thursday that he “definitely” would have taken the “Jeopardy!” job had it been offered to him, as long as everyone involved found a way to make it work with his schedule.

"Yeah, I definitely would have. If they would have figured out a way to make it work with my schedule, yeah, for sure." Aaron Rodgers told @AdamSchein he would have taken the Jeopardy job if he was offered it. pic.twitter.com/QYEpScMnUi — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) August 20, 2021

Could “Jeopardy!” give Rodgers a second look now that the spot is available again? That isn’t clear. The show announced that it would return once again to using guest hosts until a new permanent host is named. It has not been revealed who is in the running for either role.

By most accounts, Rodgers did legitimately impress the show’s producers when he guest-hosted earlier in 2021. The show’s taping schedule is fairly limited, so he could theoretically find the time to host while simultaneously continuing his NFL career. For now, there are no hints regarding whether or not Rodgers is even being considered, but it might be something to watch again going forward.