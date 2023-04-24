Aaron Rodgers traded to Jets

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers have finally reached agreement on a trade for Aaron Rodgers.

The Jets are swapping first-round picks with the Packers in the upcoming NFL Draft and will also send a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42), a 2023 six-round pick (No. 207), and a conditional 2024 second-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for Rodgers. The 2024 pick will become a first-round pick if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the snaps for the Jets that season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

A recent report claimed the Packers were holding out for a guaranteed first-round pick in 2024, but it sounds like they backed off of that demand.

Rodgers admitted on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this offseason that his plan was to play for the Jets, so the Packers had very little leverage in trade discussions. Rodgers could have simply retired if Green Bay did not give him what he wanted. Considering there was seemingly only one destination for the 39-year-old, the trade return seems decent.

Rodgers had a down season by his standards in 2022. He threw for 3,695 yards with 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. The Jets got off to a strong start to the year but finished 7-10 due in large part to poor quarterback play, so Rodgers should give them a massive boost.