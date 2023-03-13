Is Aaron Rodgers already recruiting other FAs to Jets?

We still have no reliable or official word about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but a new report suggests Rodgers knows where he is going, and is even trying to bring some others with him.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote Monday that he believes Rodgers is moving toward accepting a trade that would send him to the New York Jets. Florio notably added a claim that Rodgers is attempting to lure at least one free agent to the Jets with him.

While it is unclear which free agents Rodgers might be trying to woo, though one report from over the weekend suggested that at least one free agent might be trying to follow him wherever he winds up.

If Rodgers really is playing the role of recruiter, it is safe to say he has made his mind up. That would be in line with another report that emerged on Monday afternoon, though other reporting has disputed that.