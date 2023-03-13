 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, March 13, 2023

Is Aaron Rodgers already recruiting other FAs to Jets?

March 13, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Aaron Rodgers in a helmet

Nov 13, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

We still have no reliable or official word about the future of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but a new report suggests Rodgers knows where he is going, and is even trying to bring some others with him.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote Monday that he believes Rodgers is moving toward accepting a trade that would send him to the New York Jets. Florio notably added a claim that Rodgers is attempting to lure at least one free agent to the Jets with him.

While it is unclear which free agents Rodgers might be trying to woo, though one report from over the weekend suggested that at least one free agent might be trying to follow him wherever he winds up.

If Rodgers really is playing the role of recruiter, it is safe to say he has made his mind up. That would be in line with another report that emerged on Monday afternoon, though other reporting has disputed that.

Article Tags

Aaron RodgersNew York Jets
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus