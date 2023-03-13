Ex-ESPN host says Aaron Rodgers trade to Jets is ‘done’

Is Aaron Rodgers headed to the New York Jets? It seems like the move is imminent, even if some prominent repoters are saying nothing is done. But one former ESPN host says the trade is happening.

Trey Wingo, a former host of “NFL Live” on ESPN, said Monday that the Rodgers trade is “done.”

Hearing Rodgers to the Jets is done. History about to repeat itself between New York and Green Bay. Time is indeed a flat circle — trey wingo (@wingoz) March 13, 2023

Wingo was making an allusion to the Brett Favre trade in 2008.

Wingo was making an allusion to the Brett Favre trade in 2008. Favre had spent 16 seasons with the Packers before they sent him to the Jets after he had toyed with retirement for a few years. Rodgers has done the exact same thing with the Packers and is expected to now be traded to the Jets.

Rodgers knows that free agency is about to begin, so it’s only fair to the teams involved that they know what the veteran quarterback is planning to do so they can build their teams accordingly. Perhaps nothing has been reported yet because trade and contract arrangements need to be worked out, but maybe the two sides know a deal will happen.

It sure seems like the Packers have moved on from Rodgers. And it sure seems like a former Packers player would like to join Rodgers on a new team.