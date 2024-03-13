Aaron Rodgers on VP short list for 1 presidential candidate

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers could potentially add “vice presidential candidate” to his resume in the coming weeks.

Rodgers is on the short list of candidates to be Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s running mate on an independent presidential ticket in November. Kennedy on Tuesday confirmed the news to New York Times’ Rebecca Davis O’Brien.

Former Minnesota governor and retired professional wrestler Jesse Ventura is also reportedly being considered as a candidate. Rodgers and Ventura are said to be two among “at least a half-dozen people” who have been approached by Kennedy’s camp for the role.

The report added that Kennedy and Rodgers have been in communication “pretty continuously” over the past month. Rodgers has expressed his staunch support for Kennedy in the past.

Kennedy has been critical of the COVID-19 vaccines. That’s an area where Kennedy and Rodgers are clearly aligned.

Rodgers has recently opened up about how many more years he has left in the NFL. The Jets QB’s football timeline may have to be readjusted if Rodgers decides to enter politics.

Kennedy has reportedly selected his running mate already, which his camp will announce in two weeks.