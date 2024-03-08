Aaron Rodgers reveals how long he wants to play in NFL

Aaron Rodgers once said that he had no desire to follow Tom Brady’s career path by playing well into his mid-40s, but it sounds like the New York Jets quarterback has changed his mind.

Rodgers has been determined to prove that he can return to form after recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 1 last season. The injury seems to have impacted his retirement timeline, too.

In a recent appearance on the “Look Into it Podcast with Eddie Bravo,” Rodgers said he would like to play as many as four more seasons if his health cooperates.

“I’m hopeful I can play two or three or four more years, but you need to have some good fortune in there too,” Rodgers said.

#Jets QB Aaron Rodgers says he's hopeful that he can play '2, 3, or 4 more years' but adds that 'you need to have some good fortune' there too. (Via Look Into It Podcast with Eddie Bravo) pic.twitter.com/cfcgvqI7GU — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) March 5, 2024

Rodgers also spoke about his Achilles rehab and said it has forced him to focus on making sure he is giving his body everything it needs. He said he is happy with where he is in the process, as evidenced by him returning to the practice field late last season.

Rodgers said during the season that he wanted to play “at least two years” with the Jets. Since 2023 was essentially a lost season for him, he is not counting that as one of the two.

Brady was 45 when he retired. Rodgers said on numerous occasions when he was with the Green Bay Packers that he had no desire to play that long. It seems like joining a new team and suffering a significant injury has given him a renewed sense of determination.