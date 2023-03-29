Report reveals how Jets feel about Packers’ Aaron Rodgers trade talks

Despite Aaron Rodgers’ public wish to be traded to the New York Jets and the Green Bay Packers’ apparent willingness to make it happen, a trade does not appear imminent between the two sides. That may be down to one side seeing the other’s demands as being wildly unrealistic.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Wednesday, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported that the Packers had initially wanted the Jets’ 13th overall pick as part of a Rodgers trade package. Florio believes the Packers are now backing off that demand, and that the Jets have not been impressed with them thus far in negotiations.

"Unreasonable and irrational are two words I've heard from the Jets in relation to what the Packers demands were" ~ @ProFootballTalk #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/7zcLFdnNl0 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 29, 2023

“Those are two words I’ve heard from the Jets in relation to what the Packers’ demands were: unreasonable and irrational. I think something happened in Arizona that made them a little more reasonable,” Florio said.

Nobody can blame the Jets for scoffing at a demand like the No. 13 pick. Rodgers might only play one year for them. Plus, the Packers are not in a hugely advantageous negotiating position, as it has been made pretty clear that they are done with Rodgers. They do not really have much leverage here.

The two sides are apparently moving closer, though the Jets want one more guarantee as part of a trade. It does appear that the Packers have finally blinked, which has moved the process forward.