Aaron Rodgers makes strong statement at start of Jets offseason

The New York Jets were one of several teams that began their voluntary offseason program on Monday, and their most important player was in attendance.

The Jets shared a video on social media Monday morning that showed Aaron Rodgers walking into the team’s facility with a smile on his face.

happy to see you too @AaronRodgers12 😃 pic.twitter.com/dx8Vg5Ym3j — New York Jets (@nyjets) April 15, 2024

While it is not a surprise that Rodgers wants to get right to work after he missed virtually the entire 2023 season with a torn Achilles, his presence on Day 1 of the offseason program still sent a strong message. Rodgers skipped voluntary workouts multiple times toward the end of his tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Several other veteran quarterbacks have done the same throughout the years.

Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on New York’s fourth offensive snap of the 2023 season. He recently made an honest admission about the injury, but he is expected to be fully recovered for Week 1 next season.

The Jets had championship aspirations entering last season after they acquired Rodgers in a blockbuster trade with Green Bay. Those hopes lasted only a few minutes of game action before Rodgers went down. The 40-year-old now seems more determined than ever to compete at a high level.