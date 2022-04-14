Aaron Rodgers not expected to attend Packers’ voluntary workouts

Aaron Rodgers is not expected to attend the Green Bay Packers’ upcoming voluntary workouts, according to a report.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Tom Silverstein reported on Tuesday that Rodgers is expected to skip Phase One of the Packers’ offseason, which begins on April 18. Phase One is voluntary and consists of meetings, strength and conditioning, and rehab. Phase Two begins in May, and that can include on-field workouts and drills. The Packers’ mandatory minicamp is scheduled for June 7-9.

Rodgers skipped all of the Packers’ offseason program last year, though he was at odds with the team at the time. He is expected to miss Phase One of the offseason and likely their offseason team activities (OTAs), but the mandatory minicamp is a different story.

Rodgers likely will attend the 3-day mandatory minicamp. Silverstein reports that Rodgers receives a $50,000 workout bonus for attending three days of the offseason program.

Regarding Rodgers not showing up for the off-season: remember, he has a $50K workout bonus (as I first reported, thank you very much) that requires him to show up for 3 days. So, this is not news to the #Packers. If he wants to show up any other time, he can. It’s all voluntary. https://t.co/sciBVMkQIB — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) April 12, 2022

Some may believe this is not a good way for a franchise quarterback to show leadership, but missing some offseason activity is not uncommon for star veteran quarterbacks. Tom Brady has also missed some voluntary programs. Some players feel they are best off having more of the offseason to themselves and that such a schedule won’t prevent them from being ready for training camp and the regular season.

Photo: Jan 19, 2020; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) reacts following the loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports