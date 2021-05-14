Aaron Rodgers likely to leave Packers over ‘personal issue?’

There are likely several reasons that Aaron Rodgers wants out of Green Bay, but at least one of them may not be fixable. That’s because it seems personal.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano spoke about the situation between Rodgers and the Packers on “Get Up!” Friday morning. He noted how Rodgers seems to disagree with the way the Packers are operating, but nothing has changed in the 16 years that the 37-year-old has been with the franchise. That’s why the reporter believes the biggest issue is that Rodgers simply doesn’t like general manager Brian Gutekunst.

“The Packers have a way of doing things. Yes, it’s possible that Brian Gutekunst didn’t effectively communicate to Aaron Rodgers that this is the Packers’ way of doing things and it applies to you just as it has applied to everyone else who has ever been here,” Graziano said. “But Rodgers has been there 16 years. It’s not like he’s new, either.

“I think there’s a personality issue between the two. … You do wonder if that’s a hurdle that can be cleared. Can they make it right with money? Can they convince Rodgers that Green Bay is the best place for him to be if he wants to win another Super Bowl? All of those things are possible, but if you can’t overcome a personal issue you have with the guy you work for, that might be too much.”

It is obvious that Rodgers was set off by the Packers trading up in the first round to draft quarterback Jordan Love last year. Perhaps Gutekunst was the driving force behind that decision, and it sounds like the GM kept Rodgers totally in the dark about it.

Rodgers reportedly won’t consider returning to Green Bay if Gutekunst is still there. Many people think he’ll eventually move past that, but one teammate explained why Packers fans should not expect a happy ending.