Packers player shares why ‘petty’ Aaron Rodgers will not back down

There are very few people who believe Aaron Rodgers is going to change his mind about wanting out of Green Bay, and one Packers player has tried to shed some light on how the three-time NFL MVP operates.

An anonymous current Packers player shared his thoughts on the Rodgers situation with Tyler Dunne, a former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter who now runs a site called Go Long. According to Dunne, the player does not envision Rodgers returning to Green Bay.

“Aaron is an intelligent, trolling, petty, motherf—er,” Rodgers’ teammate reportedly said. “He’s going to get the last laugh. He’s going to make you look f—ing stupid for disrespecting him.

“As a front office, why haven’t you anticipated this? Why are you getting blindsided? I’m not saying Aaron’s evil but this is like a criminal mastermind plan.”

Rodgers has been angry with the Packers since they traded up in the first round to draft quarterback Jordan Love last year. What bothered him more is that they made the move without informing him ahead of time. Rodgers was also bothered by at least one other Roster move Green Bay made in the past year.

Dunne also spoke with a former Packers executive who said he is certain Rodgers will either be traded or retire.

“Put it this way: they’d have to fire everybody,” the former executive said. “He is dug in. They’d have to make him the freakin’ owner of the team. The sense I get is the dude just wants control.”

One recent report claimed Rodgers is more upset with general manager Brian Gutekunst than anyone else. That is easy to believe given the way Rodgers supposedly mocked Gutekunst in a group text chat, but the issues clearly run deeper than that.

We have yet to hear a viable solution for how the Packers can fix things with Rodgers. The longer that remains the case, the less likely he is to ever play for them again.

H/T Forbes