Aaron Rodgers makes definitive statement about his future

There was a lot of speculation when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles that he may have played his last snap in the NFL, but the star quarterback insists he has made up his mind about his future.

During his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers was asked what it has been like to sit down on Sundays and have to watch NFL games on TV. He said the experience has only reaffirmed that he is committed to returning to the New York Jets in 2024.

"Sitting my ass down to watch a whole game on Sunday was every confirmation I needed that I'm not done and I'm gonna keep playing.. I'm not ready to find something else to do on my Sunday's and I still love it"@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VotUEnExR5 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 26, 2023

“That was kind of every confirmation I needed that I’m not done and that I want to keep playing, because I’m not just ready to find something else to do on my Sundays,” Rodgers said. “I’m still invested. I still love it. I’m living and dying with every play watching our boys and pulling for them to figure it out and stick together and get through this tough stretch.”

Rodgers has a very difficult rehab process ahead of him. His age could make it even tougher for him than other athletes, as Rodgers will turn 40 in December. Thus far, he has given no indication that retirement is on his mind.

We already know that Rodgers has one wildly ambitious goal for his recovery. Some would say the goal is unattainable, but it speaks to how serious Rodgers is about making sure his Jets career does not end after four plays.