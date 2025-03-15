Aaron Rodgers may be prioritizing specific team in free agency

Aaron Rodgers is still keeping the NFL waiting as he decides on a new team, but there are indications that one franchise in particular is of major interest to him.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic offered an update Friday regarding the state of play in the Rodgers sweepstakes. Russini wrote that the Vikings are still discussing whether or not to pursue Rodgers, and that Rodgers is giving them time to make that decision.

Here’s what you need to know.



The Vikings are having discussions about what they want to do at quarterback and if they want Rodgers.



Rodgers is giving them time and waiting to hear from Minnesota.



The Vikings have yet to make a decision.



We all wait. https://t.co/leT2E9aWqD — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 14, 2025

Dec 10, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) on the field after the game against the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

There is certainly an implication here that Rodgers is very interested in hearing what the Vikings have to say. It is possible he just wants to maximize his options, but it is also plausible that he has the most interest in playing for Minnesota.

Rodgers’ stance would make sense if he wants to win another Super Bowl. The Vikings were by far the best of the three teams interested in him in 2024, going 14-3. He would also get to stick it to the Green Bay Packers twice a year if he were to join Minnesota. The move would also have the endorsement of a legendary quarterback who already followed essentially the same career path.

The Vikings are essentially choosing between bringing in Rodgers and giving the job to second-year quarterback JJ McCarthy in 2025. Sam Darnold led the team to 14 wins in 2024, but the team was comfortable letting him leave for the Seattle Seahawks.

Rodgers threw for 3,897 yards with 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions for the New York Jets last season. If the Vikings ultimately decide against pursuing him, he will essentially be left with his choice of two teams.