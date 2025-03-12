Brett Favre reacts to Aaron Rodgers potentially signing with Vikings

Brett Favre sees no problem with Aaron Rodgers potentially following his career path to a tee.

Rodgers served as Favre’s successor after the latter’s 16-year run as starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers. Favre went on to play one season with the New York Jets before closing out his career with the Minnesota Vikings.

Like Favre, Rodgers left Green Bay after he was traded to the Jets before the 2023 season. It’s not outside the realm of possibility that Rodgers, now a free agent, follows in Favre’s footsteps once again.

Brett Favre shows off his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring after receiving it during halftime of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2016. Credit: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

On Tuesday, Favre appeared on Fox News and was asked by host Will Cain about the possibility of Rodgers emulating him by signing with the Vikings.

“By all means, sign with them,” Favre told Cain. “They’ve got a really good football team. They’re loaded at pretty much every position,” Favre said on Fox News. “They made it to the playoffs last year. They’ve got a tremendous fan base, much like the Packers. If you get the opportunity, that’s a good place to win. Of course, you’ve got to play the Packers then.”

With Minnesota’s last QB1 Sam Darnold bolting in free agency, the Vikings have an opening for a veteran signal-caller to help groom 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy. However, some believe that Rodgers may not be willing to follow the Vikings’ timeline.