Aaron Rodgers has message for critics after bounce-back win

The Green Bay Packers were pathetic in their loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but they proved they are still a contender with their dominant win over the Detroit Lions on Monday night. The performance must have felt particularly good for Aaron Rodgers, and he did not exactly take the high road when addressing his critics.

With Rodgers having missed a significant portion of the offseason, there was a lot of talk after Week 1 about him not being committed to winning anymore. He responded to that following Green Bay’s 35-17 win.

“I think we maybe tried to show that we cared a little bit more tonight … I just think people like to say a lot of bulls–t, and it’s nice to come back in here after a game like that,” Rodgers said, via Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

Rodgers was an extremely efficient 22/27 with 255 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions against Detroit. He was just 15/28 with 133 yards, no touchdowns and two picks in the 38-3 loss to New Orleans last week.

The Packers trailed 17-14 earlier in the third quarter, which led to some premature rumblings about them beginning the season 0-2. Rodgers then threw a beautiful touchdown pass and celebrated accordingly (video here). Green Bay never looked back after that.

This may wind up being Rodgers’ last year in Green Bay, but it would be an exaggeration to say he doesn’t care about winning. The 38-year-old clearly wants to add a second championship to his resume.