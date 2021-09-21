Video: Aaron Rodgers does ice in veins celebration after TD pass
Aaron Rodgers broke out a celebration after throwing a touchdown pass on Monday night.
Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers were down 17-14 early in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. They had a 3rd-and-6 from the Detroit 22 and sent four receivers out for a pass. Rodgers threw a laser beam over the middle to Robert Tonyan, who made the catch for a 22-yard touchdown.
Rodgers was seen pointing to the veins on his inner arm afterwards to signify he has “ice in his veins.”
Ice in his veins. @AaronRodgers12
: #DETvsGB on ESPN
: https://t.co/XNWDngej3E pic.twitter.com/39gqSZ8vGq
— NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2021
Maybe he was showing that Tonyan had ice in his veins for that clutch catch on third down. Either way, it was a beautiful pass from Rodgers, who gave his team its first lead of the night.