Video: Aaron Rodgers does ice in veins celebration after TD pass

Aaron Rodgers broke out a celebration after throwing a touchdown pass on Monday night.

Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers were down 17-14 early in the third quarter against the Detroit Lions. They had a 3rd-and-6 from the Detroit 22 and sent four receivers out for a pass. Rodgers threw a laser beam over the middle to Robert Tonyan, who made the catch for a 22-yard touchdown.

Rodgers was seen pointing to the veins on his inner arm afterwards to signify he has “ice in his veins.”

Maybe he was showing that Tonyan had ice in his veins for that clutch catch on third down. Either way, it was a beautiful pass from Rodgers, who gave his team its first lead of the night.