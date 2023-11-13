Aaron Rodgers appeared to get caught by NBC disagreeing with Jets’ play call

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not seem too keen Sunday on one particular play call made by his team.

Rodgers’ Jets faced off against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday night at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

The Jets led 9-3 over the Raiders and were facing 3rd-and-1 from their own 38 midway through the second quarter.

The NBC broadcast showed Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett dictating the play call into his headset.

The “Sunday Night Football” broadcast then quickly shifted to Rodgers. The 39-year-old QB, who also had a headset on, appeared to shake his head after hearing Hackett’s play call.

Great live sequence here inadvertently captured by NBC cameras. Hackett makes a play call, Rodgers obviously disagrees with it, Jets stopped on 3rd and short. pic.twitter.com/5kPZ0w7mNX — Jason Stewart (@JasonStewart) November 13, 2023

The play called for Jets running back Breece Hall to run the football up the gut to try to get the first down. Hall was swallowed up by Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane well short of the first down. The Jets ended up punting on 4th down.

Rodgers and Hackett have had a strong relationship ever since their days with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers even defended Hackett when the latter faced criticism in the offseason. But a good relationship with one another does not mean that the two football minds will agree on everything.

Rodgers has remained out of the Jets’ lineup since he suffered an Achilles tendon tear in Week 1. The 4-time MVP has continued to tease Jets fans, whether inadvertently or not, for a potential return this season.