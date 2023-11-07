Aaron Rodgers goes viral for his comments to Derwin James after game

Aaron Rodgers continues to tease his potential return this season from his Achilles tendon tear suffered in Week 1. The New York Jets quarterback on Monday night once again hinted at a comeback.

The Jets lost 27-6 against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

As players were exchanging pleasantries after the game, Rodgers was asked by Chargers safety Derwin James about when the quarterback was coming back.

“Give me a few weeks,” said Rodgers.

“Give me a few weeks.” This convo between Aaron Rodgers and Derwin James 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zh4fasl9yr — ESPN (@espn) November 7, 2023

Rodgers was more than likely aware that cameras were on him during the exchange.

The 4-time MVP has been open about his desire to return this season. But he continues to leave what some Jets fans believe to be cryptic messages that may be about Rodgers’ return to the field.

Prior to the Jets-Chargers game, Rodgers also appeared to take another positive step in his recovery from his Week 1 injury.

The Jets’ defeat against the Chargers snapped a 3-game winning streak. They will have a chance to get back over .500 on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders, who have been dealing with issues of their own.