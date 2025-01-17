AFC team favored to land Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ future is in question, and he could end up changing teams in 2025.

Rodgers has been thinking about retirement but might choose to play again next season. He sounds like he is interested in a return, though whether that’s with the Jets remains to be seen.

On Thursday, Rodgers appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and said his Jets future will be up to the team’s general manager and coach. The Jets could go in a different direction, which would lead Rodgers to decide between playing for another team or retiring.

If Rodgers decides to keep playing, the Las Vegas Raiders are favored to be his next team.

SportsBetting.ag placed odds on Rodgers’ future. They slightly favor him to play again in 2025, and the Raiders are favored to be his landing spot.

Here are the odds for teams that are 10/1 or lower.

Las Vegas Raiders 2/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 3/1

San Francisco 49ers 4/1

New Orleans Saints 6/1

Seattle Seahawks 8/1

Cleveland Browns 10/1

Rodgers has been tied to the Raiders in the past, though that was when the team had Davante Adams. Rodgers ended up with the Jets at the time instead. What’s interesting is that all the teams listed are ones for whom Rodgers could start. He likely would not return to play another season if he weren’t going to be the starter.

The 10-time Pro Bowler endured his worst record as a pro as the Jets went 5-12. Though the team’s record was poor and Rodgers took criticism, he still finished with respectable numbers on paper. Rodgers passed for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. However, Rodgers was immobile as he played in his first season since suffering a torn Achilles tendon. He ran for just 94 yards and a touchdown — the fewest rushing yards of his career when he’s been a starter.

Rather than sign Rodgers if he becomes available, the Raiders could opt to use their high first-round pick on a new quarterback. They could also use Rodgers as a bridge while letting a young quarterback learn.

Ultimately, Rodgers’ future will be an interesting storyline to monitor, just as it’s been for the last several years.