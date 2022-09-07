Aaron Rodgers takes funny shot at rest of NFC North

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is making sure the rest of the NFC North remembers who is the boss ahead of the new season.

The Packers are in the hunt for a fourth consecutive division title in 2022, but there is some optimism among other teams that they might be able to break that streak, particularly with Green Bay losing Davante Adams during the offseason. The Minnesota Vikings are the team most prominently named as a serious contender to dethrone the Packers.

Rodgers sent a bit of a warning their way on Wednesday. He pointed out that it is not uncommon for other teams to believe the Packers are about to fade, but pointed out that things rarely play out that way.

Aaron Rodgers in the locker room today: "All the other teams in the NFC North, it seems like every single year, I think their fanbase and their teams feel like, 'This is our year to win the North.' "Hasn't really been the case during my time, for the most part." — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) September 7, 2022

Rodgers is definitely sending a message here. The Packers won their first NFC North title with Rodgers as quarterback in 2011, which began a run of eight division championships in 11 seasons. The quarterback is making it quite clear that he intends to make that nine in 12 years, no matter what anyone else thinks.

There have been some worrying signs for the Green Bay offense in preseason, so it makes sense that some are down on the Packers. However, betting against Rodgers might not necessarily be a wise move.