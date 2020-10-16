Aaron Rodgers not a big fan of ‘Monday Night Football’ commentary

ESPN has not exactly drawn rave reviews for its “Monday Night Football” broadcast since Jon Gruden returned to coaching, and apparently fans aren’t the only ones who have been disappointed with the commentary.

During his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Aaron Rodgers was asked for his thoughts on Monday night’s game between the Los Angeles Chargers and New Orleans Saints. He took the opportunity to mention how he watched the game with the sound off, which he says he has done with most games carried by ESPN over the last few years.

Did you catch the game last night @AaronRodgers12? "It was on for a little bit with the sound off which is how I've watched a lot of games on ESPN over the last few years" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/gOC0Lb1qtp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 13, 2020

“I didn’t see a whole lot of that. It was on for a little bit with the sound off, which is how I’ve watched a lot of games on ESPN over the last few years,” Rodgers said.

Rodgers was then asked if he has issues with everybody at ESPN or just certain people, and he mentioned how Kenny Mayne is “one of my all-time favorites.” He added that he enjoys watching football but prefers to listen to music during the games rather than taking in the commentary.

ESPN has tried desperately to improve its “Monday Night Football” crew since Gruden left, but they were turned down by several huge names. This year’s trio of Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick is certainly an improvement over Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, but it still leaves plenty to be desired.

Of course, Rodgers has been open in recent years about how much he dislikes the media. It’s no surprise he listens to games with the sound off.